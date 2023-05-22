Azerbaijani president meets with Lithuanian prime minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Prime Minister of the Republic of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė in Vilnius, News.Az reports.

First, they posed for photographs.

The meeting saw exchange of views on the bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Lithuania.

The Prime Minister noted that Lithuania plays an active role in the Twinning projects implemented as part of the Eastern Partnership Program, saying the country is ready for cooperation in this direction from now on.

The sides exchanged views on expansion of economic-trade relations between the two countries at the meeting, and underlined great potential in this area. Cooperation in investments, renewable energy and other fields was discussed in particular.

The head of state provided information about the normalization of the Armenia-Azerbaijan relationship and the process of peace talks. The Azerbaijani leader noted that the country had presented five principles to sign the peace treaty. The President said Azerbaijan had reiterated many times its intention to sign the peace treaty on the basis of the principles of mutual recognition of territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The importance of the Brussels peace process supported by President of the European Council Charles Michel was underscored during the conversation. The Lithuanian Prime Minister said Lithuania backs the lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus. With respect to opening of transportation corridors, Ingrida Šimonytė said she is ready to share her experience concerning the project of the transit corridor running through the territory of Lithuania and connecting Russia and Kaliningrad.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.

