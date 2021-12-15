Azerbaijani president meets with Moldovan counterpart in Brussels

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu in Brussels.

President Aliyev expressed hope that Azerbaijan-Moldova relations will continue to develop in a positive direction, because personal contacts play important role in this respect.

Maia Sandu, in turn, expressed gratitude to the president of Azerbaijan.

“Thank you very much Mr. President. I like to express my appreciation for the fact that you were there when we needed help with the gas crisis. We could explore potential solutions. In the end, we found a short-term solution, but we are still interested to discuss our cooperation in the energy sector, and of course, we are interested in exploring the possibilities to deepen our cooperation with respect to the business cooperation, trade exchanges,” she said.

The Azerbaijani president underscored the need to strengthen the activity of the joint intergovernmental commission and to plan a new session because they didn’t convene for almost ten years and I looked at some data.

“The level of mutual trade is very small. So, I think that there is a potential to increase it. But for that, of course, as you mentioned the business circles should get together. If the commission meets they can also make presentations about the potential, investment opportunities, business climate, so that we can increase the level of mutual trade. I think we can find a lot of goods to offer to each other, and also the energy cooperation issues,” President Aliyev added.

The sides noted that Azerbaijan and Moldova have always supported each other's territorial integrity.

The cooperation within international organizations, holding the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission in the coming days, holding political consultations between the two countries' foreign ministries, cooperation in the fields of energy, investment, as well as business circles of the countries were discussed at the meeting.

News.Az