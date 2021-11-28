Azerbaijani president meets with Pakistani counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting has been held between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Arif Alvi in Ashgabat.

The sides hailed bilateral relations between the two countries. Pakistan’s firm and principled position in connection with the military aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan, which is already in the past was emphasized.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the development of relations between the two countries in various fields, emphasizing the role of the intergovernmental commission. They underlined that the next meeting of the commission would be held soon.

The sides also noted the importance of recent high-level visits between the two countries. At the same time, the presidents exchanged views on matters related to joint cooperation within international organizations. They expressed concerns over the growing Islamophobic tendencies in the world.

The importance of increasing people-to-people contacts between the two countries and the further strengthening of cooperation in tourism, business circles, culture, science and other fields was underlined at the meeting.

The Pakistani president once again thanked the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for the projects implemented in his country.

News.Az