Azerbaijani President meets with Prime Minister of Algeria

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Prime Minister of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Aïmen Benabderrahmane, News.Az reports.

President Ilham Aliyev recalled his participation in the 31st Arab League Summit at the invitation of President of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The head of state noted that, as part of the trip, discussions were held on the prospects for bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Algeria.

The PM conveyed the sincere greetings of President of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune to the head of state.

The head of state thanked for the greetings, and asked Aïmen Benabderrahmane to pass on his greetings and invitation to visit Azerbaijan to the President of Algeria.

Expressing gratitude for the invitation to attend the Summit-level Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku, the Prime Minister congratulated President Ilham Aliyev for the excellent organization of the event and Azerbaijan`s successful chairmanship of the NAM. He emphasized that thanks to the chairmanship of Azerbaijan, the role of the Movement in international relations had strengthened even further.

The Premier said that Algeria is interested in comprehensive developing mutual relations with Azerbaijan. Aïmen Benabderrahmane noted that interparliamentary cooperation and relations in the justice sphere are developing today, adding a political dialogue mechanism at the level of ministries of foreign affairs had started with political consultations to be held shortly.

President Ilham Aliyev said Azerbaijan’s Non-Aligned Movement chairmanship would end by the end of the year, and underlined that the chairmanship was very active in institutionalization of the Movement.

The head of state pointed out that Azerbaijani specialists including oilmen, geologists and culture figures are successfully working in Algeria.

Prime Minister Aïmen Benabderrahmane, for his part, stressed that contribution of Azerbaijani specialists to development of Algeria after country’s gaining its independence is widely lauded.

News.Az