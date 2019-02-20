Azerbaijani president meets with Turkish energy minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Turkey Fatih Donmez.

Fatih Donmez thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the reception, and extended Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s greetings to the head of state.

Emphasizing the importance of the Southern Gas Corridor, Fatih Donmez noted that Turkey has been standing by Azerbaijan since the early stage of this project. He hailed the successful implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project. Underlining the launch of TANAP and STAR Oil Refinery, Fatih Donmez expressed his confidence that such projects will continue to be implemented in the future.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked Turkey for participating in the Fifth Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council at the high level. Noting that the foundation of this project signed together with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was laid with TANAP, the head of state stressed its historic significance, and also recalled the inauguration of TANAP project. The head of state described the completion of this project in a short span of time together with Turkey as a great achievement.

Noting that Turkey-Azerbaijan cooperation has produced great results in all spheres, including in the field of energy, President Ilham Aliyev hailed delivery of 1 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey via the new pipeline so far. Emphasizing the fact that STAR Oil Refinery became operational, President Ilham Aliyev said several billion dollars of investments are already yielding results.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed the successful continuation of the works on completion of the Southern Gas Corridor project.

The head of state thanked for Recep Tayyip Erdogan's greetings, and asked the minister to extend his greetings to the Turkish President.

