Azerbaijani president meets with UK State Minister of Trade and Export Promotion

President Ilham Aliyev has met with the UK Minister of State for Trade and Export Promotion Baroness Rona Fairhead in London.

AzVision.az reports that Baroness Rona Fairhead congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the victory in the presidential election.

She remembered her visit to Baku with great pleasure.

They exchanged views on development of bilateral relations, especially, cooperation in investment, business links, and agriculture.

News.Az

