Azerbaijani president meets with US deputy assistant secretary of state

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of Energy Resources Sandra Oudkirk.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the 5th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) Advisory Council featured fruitful discussions on successful implementation of the project.

Pointing to the completion of a number of major projects last year, the head of state underlined that new parties were also represented in today’s meeting. He described this as a sign of growing interest in the project.

The head of state hailed the U.S. President Donald Trump’s support for the Southern Gas Corridor Project.

U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of Energy Resources Sandra Oudkirk pointed to the significant achievements made in 2018 towards the successful implementation of the project.

She emphasized that 1billion cubic meters of gas was delivered for the first time to Turkey under the project last year.

The sides exchanged views on cooperation between Azerbaijan and the U.S. in a number of areas, including in renewable and alternative energy.

News.Az

