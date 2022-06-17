Azerbaijani president meets with Venezuelan counterpart in video conference format
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met in the format of a video conference with President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro, who is on a working visit to Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.
The reason for holding the meeting in a video conference format is that the members of the Venezuelan delegation tested positive for COVID-19.