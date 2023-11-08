Azerbaijani President: Military operations we carried out in 44 days, the bravery of our soldiers are an epic of heroism

“Our victorious Armed Forces who gifted us this day (Victory Day - ed.) showed courage, heroism and selflessness on the battlefield and expelled the enemy from our ancestral lands. This is a historic event,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a speech at a military parade held in the city of Khankendi on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day, News.Az reports.

Pointing out that there were no such bright victories in the centuries-old history of the Azerbaijani people, the head of state said: “The Shusha operation and indeed all other military operations we carried out in 44 days, the bravery of our soldiers are an epic of heroism.”

News.Az