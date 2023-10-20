Azerbaijani President: Most of bloody crimes of colonialism history of mankind were committed by none other than France

“Most of the bloody crimes of the colonialism history of mankind were committed by none other than France,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the international conference themed “Neocolonialism: Human Rights Violations and Injustice” held in Baku, News.Az reports.

“France had occupied tens of countries in Africa, Southeast Asia, the Pacific and Latin America, plundered their resources, and for many years oppressed their peoples while perpetrating numerous war crimes and crimes against humanity. The French troops subjected hundreds of thousands of civilians to ethnic cleansing based on their ethnic and religious affiliation,” the address says.

News.Az