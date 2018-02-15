Azerbaijani president: New agreement with EU to create a new co-op format

A new partnership agreement between Azerbaijan and European Union will create a new format of cooperation, said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The president made the remarks addressing 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) Advisory Council in Baku on Thursday, APA reports.

In his speech, President Aliyev also touched upon the newly-commissioned Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway.

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is the shortest route between Europe and Asia, said the head of state, noting that this project has resulted in the time spent for cargo transportation halving.

President Aliyev stressed the impossibility of implementing these projects without cooperation between Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia.

