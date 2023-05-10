Azerbaijani President: No external force can affect our determination

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Our long-term strategy is very clear and underpinned by domestic resources. Following the path of the Great Leader, Azerbaijan has further strengthened its state independence,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Azerbaijani nation on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports.

“Today, there is a limited number of countries in the world that can conduct independent foreign and domestic policies in the literal sense of the word. Azerbaijan is one of such countries, and no external force can affect our determination. Because we have a strong will, a strong army, and at the same time, we have strong capabilities,” the head of state noted.

