Azerbaijani President: No one can influence our determination today

“The ugly campaign being conducted against us today does not and will not matter. No one can influence our determination,” said President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a ceremony to present the battle flag to one of the commando military units of the Ministry of Defense.

“If no one could influence our determination during the Patriotic War, of course, no one can influence it today,” the head of state pointed out.

News.Az