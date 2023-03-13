Azerbaijani President: Now target is to work more on diversification of our economy

Last 20 years was the years of rapid economic growth, mainly driven by energy sector. Now the target is to work more on diversification of our economy, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with heads of Germany’s leading companies in Berlin, News.az reports.

“Because with respect to the structure of GDP, most part of the GDP is now produced in non-energy sector. But still, our export mainly is oil and gas,” the Azerbaijani President emphasized.

News.Az