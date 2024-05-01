Azerbaijani President: Now we are seeing positive trends on the peace track

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Now we are in a post-conflict situation. In this post-conflict situation, once again, it was Azerbaijan that behaved proactively,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, themed “Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity” in Baku, News.Az reports.

“It was Azerbaijan that offered Armenia to start negotiations on a peace agreement. It was Azerbaijan, the country that elaborated basic principles and even drafted the peace agreement. Although, we fully restored territorial integrity and sovereignty last September and became a subject of unjustified political attacks from Armenia and so-called guarantors — we made a proposal for peace. Now we are seeing positive trends on the peace track,” the head of the state added.

