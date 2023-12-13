Azerbaijani President: Now, we stand proudly in a new stage of the development of our independent history

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Now, we stand proudly in a new stage of the development of our independent history. Large-scale efforts are underway to restore the former harmony of life in our liberated territories as soon as possible,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his letter to the participants of the 4th solidarity forum of Azerbaijani volunteers, News.Az reports.

“It is gratifying that today our volunteers enthusiastically join social initiatives and innovative projects across every corner of the country, aligning with the goals and principles of the state youth policy aimed at the continuous progress of Azerbaijan. Alongside our eco-activists, they actively engaged in peaceful actions that successfully opposed the illegal exploitation of our natural resources in Karabakh and brought positive results. They also possess experience in coordinating humanitarian aid activities beyond the country`s borders,” the head of state underlined.

“I believe that you - the volunteers, who have chosen the recommendations of the Great Leader as your motto - will continue to demonstrate deep dedication to the Motherland and the state, actively contributing to the Great Return through your high level of engagement,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

News.Az