Azerbaijani President: Now we're closer to peace with Armenia than ever before
- 14 Mar 2024 08:00
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Politics
“Now we're closer to peace with Armenia than ever before,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 11th Global Baku Forum on “Fixing the Fractured World” in Baku.
“Never in the history of the independence of the Southern Caucasus has peace been as close as it is today, and this is a result of the Second Karabakh War,” the head of state added.