Azerbaijani President offers condolences to Afghan counterpart

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has offered his condolences to his Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani, APA reported.

The president's letter reads as follows:

"Dear Mr President, we are deeply shocked by the news of the death and injury of a large number of people as a result of a violent explosion in the city of Kabul. We are extremely outraged by this monstrous terrorist act and we consider it necessary and important to conduct the most rigorous and consistent struggle against terrorism. In connection with the tragedy, I, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, express my deepest condolences to You, to the families and friends of the deceased, and to the entire people of Afghanistan, and I wish fast recovery for the wounded. May Allah have mercy on the deceased!”

