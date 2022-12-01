Azerbaijani president offers condolences to Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, News.Az reports.

“We were deeply saddened by the news of the demise of the former President of the People’s Republic of China, prominent statesman Jiang Zemin,” President Aliyev said in his letter.

“Jiang Zemin rendered significant services in laying the foundation for interstate relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and China after the Republic of Azerbaijan gained state independence. We highly appreciate Jiang Zemin’s contribution to the development of Azerbaijan-China ties.

Due to this grave loss, I extend my profound condolences to you, the family of the deceased and the people of China,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az