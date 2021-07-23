Azerbaijani president offers condolences to Chinese leader

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of condolence to Chairman of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of significant loss of life and destruction in the aftermath of severe flooding in Henan province,” President Aliyev said.

“Due to this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my profound condolences to you, families of the victims and the friendly people of China, and wish speedy recovery to the injured and earliest elimination of the natural disaster’s consequences,” he added.

News.Az