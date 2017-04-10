Azerbaijani president offers condolences to Egyptian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has offered condolences to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi over two bomb blasts which struck Coptic churches in Egypt on Sunday.

“I’m deeply shocked by the news of heavy casualties as a result of the bomb blasts committed in Egypt,” said President Aliyev in his letter of condolence. “We are outraged by those heinous attacks against civilians, and consider it essential to conduct a resolute and consistent fight against all forms of terrorism.”



“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those killed and the people of Egypt, and wish those injured the soonest possible recovery,” said the president.

News.Az

News.Az