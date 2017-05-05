Azerbaijani President offers condolences to his Iranian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to the President of Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI) Hassan Rouhani.

Report informs that the letter of condolence reads:

“Dear Mr. President,

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the casualties as a result of coal mine blast in Gulustan Province.

"In connection with this tragedy, on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deep condolences to you, families and the loved ones of those who died, to all of the people of Iran, and wish the injured fast recovery.

"May Allah rest the souls of those who died in peace!"

News.Az

