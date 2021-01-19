Azerbaijani president offers condolences to Indonesian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of condolence to his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of significant loss of life and destruction in the wake of a powerful earthquake on Sulawesi Island,” the head of state said in his letter.

“It is due to this tragedy that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my profound condolences to you, families of the victims and the friendly people of Indonesia, and wish speedy recovery to the injured. May Allah rest their souls in peace!” President Aliyev added.

News.Az