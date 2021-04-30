Azerbaijani president offers condolences to Israeli counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.

“We are very devastated to know fatalities and injuries of many people during the religious rituals held on the Mount Meron,” the Azerbaijani leader said.

“Due to this tragedy occurred, I express my deep condolences on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan to you, to the families and relatives of the dead and to the friendly people of Israel, and wish recovery to the injured,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az