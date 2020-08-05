Azerbaijani president offers condolences to Lebanese counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to his Lebanese counterpart Michel Aoun.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of mass casualties and destruction in the wake of a horrible explosion in the city of Beirut,” the Azerbaijani president said in his message.

“In this difficult time, I wish to note that the people of Azerbaijan are in solidarity with the Lebanese people. The Republic of Azerbaijan will render financial aid to the friendly Republic of Lebanon to help eliminate the consequences of this tragedy,” President Aliyev noted.

“I offer heartfelt condolences to you, the families of the victims and the people of Lebanon and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” he added.

News.Az