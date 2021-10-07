Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president offers condolences to Pakistani counterpart

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani president offers condolences to Pakistani counterpart

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of condolence to his Pakistani counterpart Arif Alvi.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of the significant loss of life and destruction in the aftermath of a powerful earthquake in your country’s Balochistan province,” the Azerbaijani leader said in his letter.

“Due to this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my profound condolences to you, families of the victims and the brotherly people of Pakistan, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured and earliest elimination of the earthquake’s consequences. May Allah rest their souls in peace!”, President Aliyev added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      