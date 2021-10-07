Azerbaijani president offers condolences to Pakistani counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of condolence to his Pakistani counterpart Arif Alvi.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of the significant loss of life and destruction in the aftermath of a powerful earthquake in your country’s Balochistan province,” the Azerbaijani leader said in his letter.

“Due to this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my profound condolences to you, families of the victims and the brotherly people of Pakistan, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured and earliest elimination of the earthquake’s consequences. May Allah rest their souls in peace!”, President Aliyev added.

News.Az