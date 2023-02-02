Azerbaijani president offers condolences to Pakistani counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev offered condolences to his Pakistani counterpart Arif Alvi, News.Az reports.

“We were deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties and injuries as a result of an explosion at a mosque in the city of Peshawar,” the Azerbaijani president said in his message of condolences.

“We are extremely outraged by this terrible act of terrorism, and strongly condemn all manifestations of terrorism, as well as consider it necessary to resolutely fight against terrorism,” the head of state said.

“On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my profound condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who were killed, and the brotherly people of Pakistan, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. May Allah rest their souls in peace!” President Aliyev added.

News.Az