Azerbaijani president offers condolences to Turkish counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"I was deeply saddened to hear the news that the Turkish soldiers were martyred," the head of state said in his letter.

"On the occasion of this incident, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deep condolences to you, the families and the loved ones of those who were killed and the brotherly people of Turkey." President Aliyev added.

News.Az

News.Az