Azerbaijani president offers condolences to Turkish counterpart

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties caused by an avalanche that happened in Van,” the Azerbaijani president said in his letter.

“On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deep condolences to you, the families and the loved ones of those who were killed, and wish the injured recovery,” President Aliyev said. “May Allah rest the souls of the dead in peace!”

At least 33 people have been killed by two avalanches near Turkey's eastern city of Van. At least 12 of those killed were part of a search and rescue team hit by the second avalanche as they tried to find a group of people missing following the first avalanche.

Governor of Van Mehmet Emin Bilmez said nine people were serious injured and being treated in regional hospitals.

About 200 emergency workers were deployed to the mountainous area of Bahcesehir when an avalanche struck late on Feb. 5, killing five people. The teams were searching for two missing people when the second avalanche occurred.

News.Az

