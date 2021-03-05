Azerbaijani president offers condolences to Turkish counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of the killing of Turkish servicemen as a result of a military helicopter crash,” the Azerbaijani president said in his letter.

“On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the families and the loved ones of the servicemen who were martyred and the brotherly people of Turkey, and wish the injured recovery. May Allah rest their souls in peace!” President Aliyev added.

