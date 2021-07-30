Azerbaijani president offers condolences to Turkish counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of condolences to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“We have been deeply saddened by the news of strong forest fires in various regions of fraternal Turkey and their consequences,” the Azerbaijani leader said in his letter.

“I am confident that thanks to the decisive steps taken by the government under your leadership, the selfless and militant people of Turkey will soon cope with this scourge.”

“The government and people of Azerbaijan are, as always, in solidarity with the fraternal people of Turkey and stand by their side,” President Aliyev said.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, let me express our deep condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed in the devastating fires. I wish the wounded a speedy recovery,” the head of state added. “May Allah rest the souls of those killed!”

News.Az