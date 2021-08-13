Azerbaijani president offers condolences to Turkish counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of condolence to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“I have been deeply saddened by the news of casualties and destruction caused by floods in Kastamonu, Sinop and Bartin,” President Aliyev said in his letter.

“On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the families and the loved ones of those who were killed and the brotherly people of Turkey, and wish the injured recovery. May Allah rest those killed in peace,” the head of state added.

At least 27 people died after floods hit Turkey’s Black Sea region. Rescue and relief operations are continuing in the flood-hit areas.

News.Az