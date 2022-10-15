Azerbaijani president offers condolences to Turkish counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev offered condolences to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan over a deadly mine explosion in the country’s Bartin province, News.Az reports.

“We were extremely shocked by the news of heavy casualties and injuries as a result of an explosion at a mine in Bartin province,” the head of state said.

“I share your grief over this tragedy, and on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, extend my deep condolences to you, the families, and the loved ones of those who were killed, and the brotherly people of Turkiye, and wish the injured recovery,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az