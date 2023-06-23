Azerbaijani President once again reminds conditions for peace treaty with Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev once again reminded Azerbaijan`s conditions for signing a peace treaty with Armenia as he addressed a ceremony to present the battle flag to one of the commando military units of the Ministry of Defense, News.Az reports.

“Armenia officially recognized the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in October last year, and last month not only our territorial integrity was officially recognized by Armenia, but also the parameters of the territory of Azerbaijan were acknowledged. However, these words must now be put on paper and Armenia must sign it. In such case, long-term peace can be established in the South Caucasus,” the head of state noted.

President Ilham Aliyev stressed that other important conditions for peace are the opening of the Zangezur corridor and the withdrawal of the armed units of Armenia from the Karabakh region.

News.Az