Azerbaijani president orders to set up state commission to investigate plane crash in Kazakhstan

Under the directives of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, a state commission has been established to investigate the causes of the crash of an Embraer 190 aircraft operating flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), News.Az reports.

The constitution of the commission is as follows:

Chairman - Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Members:

Shahin Mustafayev – Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Rashad Nabiyev – Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Samir Rzayev – President of the Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC

Jeyhun Bayramov – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Kamran Aliyev – Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Vilayat Eyvazov – Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Ali Naghiyev – Chief of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Kamaladdin Heydarov – Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Teymur Musayev – Minister of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Sahil Babayev – Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population

Arif Mammadov – Director of the State Civil Aviation Agency under Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az 

