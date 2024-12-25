Azerbaijani president orders to set up state commission to investigate plane crash in Kazakhstan
Photo: AZERTAC
Under the directives of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, a state commission has been established to investigate the causes of the crash of an Embraer 190 aircraft operating flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), News.Az reports.The constitution of the commission is as follows:
Chairman - Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Members:
Shahin Mustafayev – Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Rashad Nabiyev – Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Samir Rzayev – President of the Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC
Jeyhun Bayramov – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Kamran Aliyev – Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Vilayat Eyvazov – Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ali Naghiyev – Chief of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Kamaladdin Heydarov – Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Teymur Musayev – Minister of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Sahil Babayev – Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population
Arif Mammadov – Director of the State Civil Aviation Agency under Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan.