Azerbaijani president orders to set up state commission to investigate plane crash in Kazakhstan

Under the directives of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, a state commission has been established to investigate the causes of the crash of an Embraer 190 aircraft operating flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), News.Az reports.

The constitution of the commission is as follows:Chairman - Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of the Republic of AzerbaijanMembers:Shahin Mustafayev – Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of AzerbaijanRashad Nabiyev – Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of AzerbaijanSamir Rzayev – President of the Azerbaijan Airlines CJSCJeyhun Bayramov – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of AzerbaijanKamran Aliyev – Prosecutor General of the Republic of AzerbaijanVilayat Eyvazov – Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of AzerbaijanAli Naghiyev – Chief of the State Security Service of the Republic of AzerbaijanKamaladdin Heydarov – Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of AzerbaijanTeymur Musayev – Minister of Health of the Republic of AzerbaijanSahil Babayev – Minister of Labor and Social Protection of PopulationArif Mammadov – Director of the State Civil Aviation Agency under Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az