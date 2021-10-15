President Ilham Aliyev attends CIS Heads of State Council's session in video conference format

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a session of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States held in the format of a video conference.

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko briefed the meeting participants on the agenda, highlighted the events held during his country’s presidency in the CIS and expressed his gratitude to member countries for the support provided to Belarus during its leadership of the organization. The President of Belarus noted that the current meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States held in the format of a videoconference was quite significant, as it was held on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the CIS.

President Alexander Lukashenko said: By tradition, at the beginning of our discussions, I would like to give the floor to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev. Ilham Heydar oglu, please, you have the floor.

The head of state made a speech at the meeting.

News.Az