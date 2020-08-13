Azerbaijani president phones Russian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 12, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

President Ilham Aliyev informed President Vladimir Putin of the provocation committed by Armenia in the direction of Tovuz district of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border on July 12-16. The head of state emphasized that another act of aggression by Armenia resulted in the killing of servicemen of the Azerbaijani army and a civilian. President Ilham Aliyev said that many houses were destroyed and rendered unusable as a result of the artillery shelling by the Armenian armed forces of villages and settlements along the border.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that the key purpose of Armenia`s military attack was to involve third parties in the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.

The head of state brought to the Russian President`s attention the fact that the intensity of delivery of military cargo from Russia to Armenia after the end of the clashes on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border – from July 17 to the present time – raises concern and serious questions of the Azerbaijani public.

President Ilham Aliyev said the volume of the military cargo transported from Russia to Armenia via the air space of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran immediately after the military clashes on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border to the present time exceeded 400 tons, emphasizing that the main purpose of the phone call was to clarify this issue.

During the phone conversation, the presidents discussed the issues of the bilateral cooperation agenda between the two countries and expressed mutual intention to further strengthen Azerbaijan-Russia partnership in all areas.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated President Vladimir Putin on the registration of vaccine against COVID-19 in Russia.

News.Az