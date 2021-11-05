Azerbaijani president awards group of martyred servicemen

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to posthumously award servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, who became martyrs in combat operations to restore the country’s territorial integrity, News.Az reports.

Under the document, a group of servicemen, who showed courage during combat operations aimed at restoring Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and became martyrs while honorably fulfilling his duties, were posthumously awarded medals and orders.

News.Az