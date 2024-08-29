Azerbaijani president praises activities of World Ethnosport Confederation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday received President of the World Ethnosport Confederation Bilal Erdoğan.

Bilal Erdoğan conveyed greetings from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to the head of state. President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings and asked Bilal Erdoğan to relay his own greetings to the Turkish President, News.Az reports.The Azerbaijani president praised the activities of the World Ethnosport Confederation and congratulated the organization on its achievements. He highlighted Azerbaijan's active participation in the Confederation, noting the success of Azerbaijani athletes in its competitions.The discussion also underscored the brotherhood, friendship, and strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, with both sides emphasizing that the two nations always stand by each other.

News.Az