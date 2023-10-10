Azerbaijani President: Program of Great Return is among our national priorities

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The program of the Great Return to the de-occupied territories is among our national priorities. As part of successfully implementing the program, the displaced persons' return has been ensured to the cities of Lachin and Fuzuli and the villages of Aghali, Zabukh and Talish. Nearly 100 hundred thousand displaced persons are envisaged to be returned to their homes in the coming three years. Along with the revival of Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions and ensuring sustainable resettling of the population, implementing the projects also enables conditions for turning these areas into a developed region,” President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the 27th meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Shusha, News.Az reports.

“I want to thank the brotherly Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan for the already commissioned school and the ongoing construction of a creativity center in the city of Fuzuli. We regard this as a vivid testimony to our countries' brotherhood, solidarity and friendship,” the head of state emphasized.

News.Az