Azerbaijani president proved that Armenia pursuing policy based on fascist ideology

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has proven that Armenia is pursuing a policy based on fascist ideology, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party Ali Ahmadov said.

Ahmadov made the remarks at the conference entitled "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" in Baku, Trend reports on Oct. 14.

News.Az

News.Az