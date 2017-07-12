Azerbaijani President: Public servants misbehave and make blatant mistakes

+ ↺ − 16 px

At today’s meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to results of socio-economic development in the first half of 2017 and objectives for the future, Azerb

The head of state said that public servants and their family members should not behave arrogantly, APA reports.

"Nevertheless, sometimes we see that public servants misbehave, make mistakes, and their families believe that they have a special privilege. In Azerbaijan, no one has privileges. I said that if a public servant can not say anything to his family members, he will be fired. And it did happen. In Azerbaijan, those engaged in hooliganism are punished. They must be punished. There is no compromise for anyone and my decision confirmed this once again. Let everyone draw conclusions,” he said.

News.Az

News.Az