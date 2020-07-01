Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president ratifies agreement on military-financial co-op with Turkey

President Ilham Aliyev has approved the law on the ratification of the agreement on military financial cooperation between the government of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Upon the order, the agreement on military financial cooperation between the government of Azerbaijan and Turkey signed on 25 February 2020 in Baku has been ratified.


