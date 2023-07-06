Azerbaijani president receives Algeria’s foreign minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, Ahmed Attaf.

Ahmed Attaf conveyed President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s greetings to the head of state. The Foreign Minister thanked President Ilham Aliyev for his participation as a guest of honor in the Arab League Summit at the invitation of the Algerian President.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked the Algerian President for the greetings and invitation to participate in the Arab League Summit, and asked to pass on his own greetings to Abdelmadjid Tebboune. The head of state also invited the Algerian counterpart to make an official visit to Azerbaijan.

Ahmed Attaf offered his congratulations on the successful Azerbaijani Non-Aligned Movement chairmanship and the work done to institutionalize the Movement. The head of state pointed out that both countries enjoy historical ties and underlined that many Azerbaijani specialists worked in Algeria during the Soviet era and contributed to development of this country. At the same time, the Azerbaijani leader noted that lots of Algerian students had studied in Azerbaijan back then.

President Ilham Aliyev touched upon the works accomplished to institutionalize the Non-Aligned Movement, adding that the youth organization and the parliamentary network of the Non-Aligned Movement had been established at the initiative of Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani leader pointed out that the country came forward with an initiative to create the women platform within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement, saying the Azerbaijan’s chairmanship would take respective steps in this direction.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked Algeria for its support for the successful Azerbaijan’s Non-Aligned Movement chairmanship.

The meeting also saw discussions on the prospects for development of Azerbaijan-Algeria relations in a variety of fields including the energy one and cooperation within international organizations including that in the OPEC+ format.

