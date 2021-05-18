Azerbaijani president receives Belarus defense minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Defense of the Republic of Belarus Viktor Khrenin.

Welcoming the delegation, President Aliyev expressed confidence that the Belarusian minister’s visit to Azerbaijan will be successful.

The head of state reminded that he had a very detailed conversation and extensive negotiations on a very agenda of bilateral relations during the recent visit of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani leader emphasized that the two countries are demonstrating a high level of interaction and cooperation today.

President Aliyev also invited Belarusian companies to participate in the restoration of Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation.

As for Azerbaijan-Belarus cooperation in the military and military-technical sphere, the head of state it has a long history and produces very good results.

Minister Khrenin, in turn, thanked the Azerbaijani leader for the opportunity to meet with him and conveyed greetings and wishes of peace and prosperity to President Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on behalf of the Belarusian leader.

He noted that the exchange of visits at a high level always indicates that Belarus and Azerbaijan have good and excellent interaction and cooperation.

“As the head of our state says, Azerbaijan has reliable support in Central Europe through Belarus, and Belarus through Azerbaijan has reliable friends in the Caucasus. As the President estimates, we have excellent cooperation. And he is very proud of it. Azerbaijan has traditionally been our friend and ally, has always played an important role both in the regional and international political arena,” the minister added.

