Azerbaijani president receives BP Regional President - UPDATED

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated BP`s former Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Gordon Birrell on his appointment as BP COO of production, transformation and carbon.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received BP Chief Operating Officer (COO) of production, transformation and carbon Gordon Birrell and the company's Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Gary Jones.

The head of state noted that Gordon Birrell's tenure coincided with a period of significant development in the energy sector in Azerbaijan, hailing the country's great achievements over these years. Praising Gordon Birrell's successful activities in Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev noted that he made outstanding contributions to Azerbaijan-BP cooperation. The President emphasized that Gordon Birrell's activities were highly valued by both the Azerbaijani government and BP management and the company's partners.



BP COO of production, transformation and carbon Gordon Birrell introduced the company's newly appointed Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Gary Jones to Preident Ilham Aliyev.



The head of state wished Gary Jones success in his activities, saying he hopes the cooperation between Azerbaijan and BP will be successfully continued, and all the goals set will be achieved.



Gordon Birrell recalled with pleasure his tenure in Azerbaijan and thanked the Azerbaijani government and personally President Ilham Aliyev for the great support for his activities over these years. Pointing out the important features of BP-Azerbaijan cooperation, Gordon Birrell emphasized the importance of transportation of gas, which is due to be produced from Shahdaniz-2 field next year, to Turkey and then to Europe in 2020. Gordon Birrell noted with pleasure that he was in Baku during Novruz festivities, saying he was deeply impressed by the beauty of the city.



They exchanged views on a number of issues, including the extension of Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli project, as well as Shahdeniz and Shallow water Absheron Peninsula projects.

