Azerbaijani president receives chairman of CIS Executive Committee

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received chairman of the CIS Executive Council Sergei Lebedev and heads of customs services of Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, who are on a visit to Baku to attend the 65th meeting of the Council of heads of customs services of member countries of the CIS.

APA reports that president Ilham Aliyev said he hopes the effective discussions will be held and relevant decisions will be made at the meeting.

Head of the state expressed satisfaction with holding of the meeting in Baku. Stressing important role of customs services in the development of the country, the president noted the role of these services in formation of budget revenues and dynamic of economic development. Speaking about serious reforms in Azerbaijan’s customs sphere, the head of state said that despite the trade turnover declined slightly, effective reforms caused increase of collection of customs duties.

President Ilham Aliyev underlined importance of mutual exchange of experience. He noted that all fields of cooperation within CIS are of great importance for Azerbaijan and our country hosted a number of events within the CIS. President Aliyev wished success to activity of the meeting.

The head of Russia’s Federal Customs Service Vladimir Bulavin thanked president Ilham Aliyev on behalf of all participants for conditions created for holding of the next meeting of the Council. Bulavin expressed his assurance that this event will effective exchange of information among the customs services of the member states of the CIS and today, exchange of information among the customs services of the member states of the CIS is carried out at high level. He noted that such events create opportunities for discussion of actual issues on customs declaration and custom control.

Chair of the CIS Executive Committee- Executive secretary Sergei Lebedev expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijani president for organization of the meeting at high level and Azerbaijan is already implementing several projects within CIS successfully. According to him, Baku has become more beautiful than his previous visit.

News.Az

