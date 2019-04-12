Azerbaijani president receives chairperson of Federation Council of Russian Federal Assembly

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko.

President Ilham Aliyev presented Azerbaijan’s "Dostlug" Order to Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko.

Valentina Matviyenko was awarded the Order by President Ilham Aliyev’s Order for her special services rendered to the strengthening of cooperation and mutual relations between Azerbaijan and Russia.

News.Az