Azerbaijani president receives co-chairs and members of Board of Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi Int’l Center

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received co-chairs of the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre, Vaira Vike-Freiberga and Ismail Serageldin, former heads of state and government, and members of the Center’s Board of Trustees.

Members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center’s Board of Trustees thanked President Ilham Aliyev for his attention and support to the activities of the Center.

It was noted that during the 44-day war, the Center’s Board members made numerous statements supporting the just and fair position of Azerbaijan. The growing role and influence of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center across the globe as an international institution was emphasized.

It was noted that the 8th Global Baku Forum to be held from 4 to 6 November under the motto "The world after COVID-19" is dedicated to a very topical issue. The members of the Board of Trustees of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center noted that despite the pandemic, the Center continues functioning actively, holding numerous conferences and developing cooperation with other international organizations.

It was underlined that the Center’s Board Members and other participants of the Forum would visit Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan on the sidelines of the event.

News.Az