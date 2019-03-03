Azerbaijani president receives credentials of incoming ambassadors of three countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has accepted credentials of newly appointed Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Republic of Rwanda, and the Kingdom of Thailand.

Newly appointed Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Christopher Alberto Martinez Berroteran, Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda Williams Nkurunziza, and Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand Phantipha Iamsudha Ekarohit presented their credentials to President Ilham Aliyev. News.Az

